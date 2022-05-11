Left Menu

Europe to drop mandate for face masks during air travel next week

Face masks will not have to be worn in airports and on flights in Europe from May 16, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said on Wednesday. "From next week, face masks will no longer need to be mandatory in air travel in all cases, broadly aligning with the changing requirements of national authorities across Europe for public transport," EASA Executive Director Patrick Ky said.

"From next week, face masks will no longer need to be mandatory in air travel in all cases, broadly aligning with the changing requirements of national authorities across Europe for public transport," EASA Executive Director Patrick Ky said. Italy, France, Bulgaria, and other European countries have been relaxing or ending many or all of their measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

A number of U.S. airlines said they would no longer require masks in April after a federal judge in Florida ruled that the U.S. administration's mask mandate on public transport was unlawful. ECDC Director Andrea Ammon said that even though wearing masks would not be mandatory "it is important to be mindful that together with physical distancing and good hand hygiene it is one of the best methods of reducing transmission."

Rules for wearing masks are expected to vary after the mandatory requirement is lifted, with airlines told to encourage passengers to use masks on flights to or from destinations were wearing a mask on public transport is still required, the agencies said.

