Left Menu

Uber to hire 500 techies for India tech centers by Dec

Uber Technologies on Wednesday announced a fresh round of recruitment for its India tech centers, outlining plans to hire 500 more techies by December. In a statement, the company said the hiring plan underlines Uber's commitment to India and its recognition of the engineering talent in the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2022 15:54 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 15:32 IST
Uber to hire 500 techies for India tech centers by Dec
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@Reuters)
  • Country:
  • India

Uber Technologies on Wednesday announced a fresh round of recruitment for its India tech centers, outlining plans to hire 500 more techies by December. The app-based mobility and delivery company has a 1,000-member tech team across its centers in Hyderabad and Bengaluru. In a statement, the company said the hiring plan underlines Uber's commitment to India and its recognition of the engineering talent in the country. The company plans to hire 500 more tech employees by December, it added. Uber hired 250 engineers to its India teams in 2021. The company has been expanding teams at all its tech centers across the globe, including the US, Canada, Latin America, Amsterdam, and at its twin centers in India. Earlier this week, Uber inaugurated a new floor at its Bengaluru tech center.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
2
Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

 Global
3
Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

 United States
4
2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022