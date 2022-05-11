Left Menu

Mahindra Electric Mobility moves 2 divisions to Bengaluru

Updated: 11-05-2022 15:56 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 15:34 IST
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Mahindra Electric Mobility on Wednesday said it has moved the offices of its two divisions, Last Mile Mobility (LMM) and EV Technology Centre (EVTEC), to new premises at the technology hub in Bengaluru.

The Mahindra Group's electric vehicle arm also said that it will continue to have a fully functional office at the Kandivali suburb in Mumbai while the Innovation Centre, as well as the Bomassandra plant staff, will continue to operate from their respective locations in Bengaluru.

The new office, with more than 500 people seating capacity, is in line with Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd (MEML)'s expansion strategy and creates an exciting workspace for its employees, the company said.

The new office will be able to house the entire workforce of EVTEC and certain functions of LMM, the company said, adding, that from April 1, employees have started the work-from-office format, following necessary COVID-19 protocols, the company said.

