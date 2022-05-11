Mahindra Electric Mobility moves 2 divisions to Bengaluru
- Country:
- India
Mahindra Electric Mobility on Wednesday said it has moved the offices of its two divisions, Last Mile Mobility (LMM) and EV Technology Centre (EVTEC), to new premises at the technology hub in Bengaluru.
The Mahindra Group's electric vehicle arm also said that it will continue to have a fully functional office at the Kandivali suburb in Mumbai while the Innovation Centre, as well as the Bomassandra plant staff, will continue to operate from their respective locations in Bengaluru.
The new office, with more than 500 people seating capacity, is in line with Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd (MEML)'s expansion strategy and creates an exciting workspace for its employees, the company said.
The new office will be able to house the entire workforce of EVTEC and certain functions of LMM, the company said, adding, that from April 1, employees have started the work-from-office format, following necessary COVID-19 protocols, the company said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
FIFA U-17 Women's WC India 2022 'Kick Off The Dream' carnival hosted in Navi Mumbai
BJP leader alleges Mumbai police for circulating fake FIR, to file complaint today
Mumbai Police chief releases video to counter MP Navneet Rana's 'inhumane treatment' charge
Hanuman Chalisa Row: Mumbai court seeks special public prosecutor's reply to bail plea of Rana couple in sedition FIR
Mumbai: BMC categorizes 337 residential buildings as 'dangerous'