43 goats mowed down by lorry

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-05-2022 16:07 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 16:07 IST
43 goats mowed down by lorry
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 43 goats was mowed down by a speeding lorry near here on Wednesday.

According to police, Lakshmanan had bought 400 goats from neighbouring Kerala and was walking the herd on the road when the lorry went out of control and killed the animals. The lorry driver has been detained for interrogation, said the police.

