Inkspell Media to host the 6th Annual Offline Chapter of mCube Awards and Conference 2022

The Premier event Masters of Modern Marketing Awards to be held on 24th June, entries to close on 27th May MUMBAI, India, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 6th Annual Edition of Inkspell Media's Masters of Modern Marketing Awards & Conference, an engaging virtual confluence of market leaders and experts from the leading brands and agencies, is set to be conducted on 24th June. mCube 2022 Awards is an endeavor to acknowledge and reward the pioneering and impactful work being done in the marketing space by individuals, agencies, brands, and communities. mCube is also one of the leading platforms where marketing efforts are recognized at such a comprehensive level in India. Organized by Global Trends Forum and India Creative Industries Council, mCube Awards 2022 will be hosting the awards ceremony under 6 major categories, namely Special Awards, Content Marketing Awards, Sector-Specific Awards, Traditional Marketing Awards, Digital Marketing Awards and Leadership League. The stellar jury panel of the Awards consists of industry stalwarts such as Binda Dey of KKR & Knight Riders Global Franchises, Rajasekar KS of Matrimony.com, Anil Kumar Singh of HT Digital Streams, Rahul Ramchandani of Google, Archana Aggarwal of Brand Airtel, Amit Sethiya of Syska Group, Balaji Vaidyanathan of Franklin Templeton, Anurag Purohit of Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Rituraj Bidwai of Sobha Limited, Zubin Kutar of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India, Rahul Mishra of Shemaroo Entertainment, Shrishail Deshnur of Cipla, Ayush Roy of Dream 11, Nandita Khaire of Rembrand Consulting, Ankitt Gaur of Easyfi.Network, Sowmya Iyer of DViO Digital, Chaitanya Chinchlikar of Whistling Woods International, Hansveen Kaur of Momspresso and Abraham Uthup of Toonz Animation.

Each category is defined to acknowledge the marketing professionals and enterprises that created impactful marketing campaigns over and over again with a significant quantum of success, have made a significant business impact in terms of visibility and/or ROI, and were executed for a particular industry or sector. The awards will also recognize the top exemplary professionals, brands/enterprises, and agencies that are leading the Indian Industry in areas of creation/marketing/publishing and/or distribution with significant impact, influence, uniqueness, and success.

Speaking about the event, Chitra Surana, Head - Marketing and Alliances at Inkspell Media, said, ''Amidst the current developments, we witnessed the emergence of a new breed of marketers who are empowering brands with transformational, data-led, and transparent marketing strategies, and to celebrate their achievements and stories, mCube Awards 2022 has been our core medium.'' mCube 2022 will be also presenting a great platform for professionals and enterprises to position themselves as thought-leaders in the market by representing the exclusive Speaker and/or Juror panel of this highly anticipated programme. This year's theme for the event is based on 'Create To Impact'. Marketers, in today's day and age of business transformation, are taking the central responsibility of connecting the dots of data, creativity, and business priorities to understand customers' needs and their behavior patterns. A recent EY/Financial Timessurvey of approximately 200 senior marketing executives showed that 77% of the respondents believe the marketing function needs a stronger voice in setting corporate strategy as owners of the customer journey (Source - HBR.org). How can they drive change and accelerate the brand values in the fastest possible way? How can they be aware of global and local practices, understand the dynamic consumer behavior and preferences, and monitor media reach and influence? Indeed, the event is expected to witness various fruitful discourses amongst the top industry leaders and experts who will be sharing their thoughts on how brands can approach building metaverse experiences, achieving real-time customer engagement at scale and how marketers can embrace agile ways of working, to name a few.

The final entry slot of mCube Awards 2022 is closing on 27th May. Register before that to get a chance of getting your name on the wall of fame. For more detailed information on the categories and nomination process, visit: www.mcubeawards.com or www.inkspell.co.in or contact Geetika on +91-7863851515.

About Inkspell Media Inkspell Media specializes in creating high-impact industry events and corporate meetings which are driven by topical discussions among business leaders, keynote addresses by veterans and experts, networking with peers, learning and development initiatives, and awards programmes. Our team of specialists from various industry sectors are bound together by the ideology of 'bringing the niche to the mainstream'. Through our enriching sessions, the speakers and evangelists share information and insights on innovative technologies, industrial disruptions, go-to-market strategies, and roadmap for growth, thereby helping the entire community of organizations understand novel ideas and concepts, and adopt them in contextual best practices.

