Emirates says its Boeing 787 deliveries delayed by at least a year

Emirates Chief Operating Officer Adel Al Redha said on Wednesday the airline would not receive its Boeing 787 Dreamliners in 2023 and may not even receive its first until 2025 due to production issues at the U.S. planemaker. "The 787 was supposed to be delivered in 2023. Now we know for sure that's not going to happen in 2023. It may not happen even in 2024 because Boeing still hasn't recommenced that production," he told reporters at the Arabian Travel Market trade fair in Dubai.

Boeing suspended deliveries nearly a year ago over structural flaws. Sources told Reuters in April that deliveries would resume in the second half of 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)