Disprz celebrates its success of having over 1.7 Million users employ its solutions worldwide

Disprz, the leading AI-powered enterprise learning, and skilling suite platform is on a strategic growth path - over 1.7 million users globally employ its solutions to grow and upskill in their careers and professional journey. To celebrate its success, Disprz hosted a gala evening on May 6 at Taj Lands' End, Bandra, Mumbai for the stakeholders.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-05-2022 16:24 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 16:24 IST
(L to R) Kiran Dev, Vice President & Business Head - India and South Asia, and Subramanian (Subbu) Viswanathan, CEO and Co-Founder, Disprz. Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Disprz, the leading AI-powered enterprise learning, and skilling suite platform is on a strategic growth path - over 1.7 million users globally employ its solutions to grow and upskill in their careers and professional journey. To celebrate its success, Disprz hosted a gala evening on May 6 at Taj Lands' End, Bandra, Mumbai for the stakeholders. The evening witnessed the participation of leading Chief Human Resource Officers (CHROs), Senior Managers, and Learning and Development specialists (L& D Heads) from the top conglomerates like National Stock Exchange, SBI General Insurance, Thomas Cook, Reliance Jio Mart, JSM, Accenture, Motilal Oswal, Wellness Forever, HDFC Life insurance, Danone, IOCL, Darwinbox, ICICI bank to name a few. With increasing technological advancements, newer skills must be developed and adapted as their demands are shifting. In the age where 'Skilling and Learning' is the key weapon for business growth, a discussion was led by Subramanian Viswanathan (Subbu) highlighting on how companies can ace their skilling challenge and Disprz's plan for the future of skilling and innovation in L&D. On this occasion, Subramanian Viswanathan, CEO, and Co-Founder, Disprz said, "Today we are elated to celebrate this journey with our partners and clients. This is the perfect time that we would like to highlight how most companies are unable to solve the skilling challenge as they are adhering to the first and second generation of learning platforms consisting of mandatory learning and unintegrated training. We are striving to help our clients adopt the third generation of learning and skilling platforms that offer personalized and role-based learning, align learning with measurable employee performance and use data-driven metrics to make L&D decisions." Gulshan Bhaktiani, Chairman-Director of Wellness Forever said, "Disprz has helped us to develop groundbreaking learning initiatives for our employees based on their key performance. One of our key initiatives called "Get-Set-Grow" offers rich learning experiences and links an employee's learning with their key performance indicator (KPI). This has helped us take career progression decisions based on these metrics, and train our employees in an efficient manner. In fact, we have shifted the paradigm from Learning intensity to Learning curiosity in our employees."

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

