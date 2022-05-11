Left Menu

Zebronics unveils LED projector at Rs 6,299

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-05-2022 16:30 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 16:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

IT peripherals, lifestyle accessories and consumer electronics brand Zebronics has unveiled an LED projector dubbed ZEB-PixaPlay 11, offering a theatre like experience to customers at home, the city-based company said on Wednesday.

The ZEB-PixaPlay 11 LED projector, priced at Rs 6,299, can project a large screen upto 381 cms in size with visuals elevating the viewing experience, it said in a statement.

It comes with 720p High Definition native resolution and 1080p Full High Definition support providing sharp images, the company claimed in the statement and added that its lightweight design makes it portable.

The 30,000H Lifelong LED lamp ensures consistent performance, providing best video experience and the projector has a built-in speaker.

''From the ever successful sound bar range, Zebronics now has one of the largest range of LED projectors in India, which makes your home entertainment larger than life, company Director, Pradeep Doshi said. The projector was available at e-commerce portal Amazon.in, the statement added.

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

