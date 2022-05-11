Left Menu

Poland to introduce new types of bonds to encourage saving

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 11-05-2022 16:35 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 16:35 IST
  • Country:
  • Poland

Poland will introduce new types of retail bonds to make saving more attractive, including a bond with interest at the level of the central bank's key rate, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday, as the country faces soaring inflation.

The government also said it plans to push banks to offer clients higher interest on their savings, as inflation and higher lending rates fuel a cost-of-living crisis in emerging Europe's largest economy.

