Relaxo Footwears net profit falls 38 pc to Rs 63 crore

Relaxo Footwears Ltd on Wednesday reported a decline of 38.40 per cent in its net profit at Rs 62.93 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 102.17 crore in the January-March quarter of the preceding fiscal, Relaxo Footwears said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was down 6.61 per cent to Rs 698.19 crore during the period under review as against Rs 747.68 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

The company's total expenses were at Rs 619.66 crore, up marginally 0.43 per cent in Q4 FY22, as against Rs 616.96 crore a year ago.

For the entire financial year ended on March 31, 2022, Relaxo Footwears' net profit was down 20.19 per cent at Rs 232.68 crore. It had reported a net profit of Rs 291.56 crore in 2020-21.

Revenue from operation stood at Rs 2,653.27 crore in 2021-22. This was 12.46 per cent higher than Rs 2,359.15 crore in FY21.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing, Relaxo Footwears said its board in a meeting held on Wednesday recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.50 per equity share of face value of Rs 1 each for FY22.

Shares of Relaxo Footwears Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 1,038.40 apiece on the BSE, down 0.89 per cent from the previous close.

