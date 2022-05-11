Arvind SmartSpaces starts digital sales platform for customers

Realty firm Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd on Wednesday said it has started a digital sales platform, enabling customers to view entire inventory listings as well as complete information of the price per unit.

In a regulatory filing, the company said the platform will create a seamless and transparent home buying experience through digital innovation by embedding transparency and self-sufficiency into the process for the customers.

Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd (ASL) said it is leveraging technology to provide customers with the option to choose their homes, buy their dream home and monitor the progress of the project at anytime from anywhere in the world.

The online sales platform will provide virtual walk-through of the projects. Customers will also be able to view spaces within their potential home and will be able to experience the interiors.

The platform will also enable customers to get a view out of their balconies and look at the surroundings through the integration of the virtual reality model into the existing website.

The exact unit's position within the project, layout and the entire inventory will be visible to anyone on the platform.

Kamal Singal, managing director and CEO, Arvind SmartSpaces, said, ''In the past, one did not always associate a real estate business with trust and transparency. Our aim is to bring about a paradigm shift in the industry that changes this very mindset.'' ''While we are piloting this platform with one of our projects in Bengaluru, we aim to extend this to all our new projects going forward,'' Singal said.

The company has approximately 25 million square feet of real estate development across Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Bengaluru and Pune.

