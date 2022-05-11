Left Menu

Emirates says its Boeing 787 deliveries delayed by at least a year

“We know for sure that’s not going to happen in 2023,” Adel Al Redha told reporters when asked about the status of deliveries of the aircraft ordered three years ago and due to start delivery next year. “It may not even happen in 2024,” he said the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai, adding that the Dubai-based airline was in talks with Boeing about the delays.

11-05-2022
Emirates' chief operating officer said on Wednesday that deliveries of Boeing 787 Dreamliners it has ordered are delayed by at least a year until 2024 due the U.S. planemaker's ongoing delivery suspension.

Boeing suspended deliveries of the twin-aisle jet, of which Emirates ordered 30, last year due to structural flaws. Sources told Reuters last month Boeing would resume deliveries in the second half. "We know for sure that's not going to happen in 2023," Adel Al Redha told reporters when asked about the status of deliveries of the aircraft ordered three years ago and due to start delivery next year.

"It may not even happen in 2024," he said to the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai, adding that the Dubai-based airline was in talks with Boeing about the delays. Boeing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Dubai-based airline has said it would have to keep using older aircraft for longer than it had planned to make up for delays to deliveries of new aircraft, which also includes the Boeing 777X which is now not due for delivery until 2025. Emirates in 2021 was to be one of the first airlines to receive the jet.

Al Redha said Emirates was in advanced discussions with Boeing over the 777X delays.

