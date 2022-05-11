Left Menu

Russia does not plan to close its Warsaw embassy after incident

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 11-05-2022 17:57 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 17:57 IST
Russia does not plan to close its Warsaw embassy after incident
  • Country:
  • Poland

Russia is not considering closing its embassy in Warsaw, embassy representatives told Reuters, after the country's ambassador to Poland was doused in a red substance on Monday by people protesting against the war in Ukraine.

"The closing of the Russian Embassy in Warsaw is not being considered, unless the Polish authorities make its functioning impossible," the embassy said in an e-mailed statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
2
Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

 Global
3
Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

 United States
4
2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022