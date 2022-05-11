Russia does not plan to close its Warsaw embassy after incident

Russia is not considering closing its embassy in Warsaw, embassy representatives told Reuters, after the country's ambassador to Poland was doused in a red substance on Monday by people protesting against the war in Ukraine.

"The closing of the Russian Embassy in Warsaw is not being considered, unless the Polish authorities make its functioning impossible," the embassy said in an e-mailed statement.

