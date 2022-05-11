Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures turns negative after inflation data

Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2022 18:05 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 18:05 IST
U.S. stock index futures turned negative in volatile trading on Wednesday as consumer prices rose more than expected in April, fueling concerns about aggressive monetary tightening.

At 08:31 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 2 points, or 0.01%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 6.25 points, or 0.16%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 52 points, or 0.42%.

