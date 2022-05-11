US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures turns negative after inflation data

U.S. stock index futures turned negative in volatile trading on Wednesday as consumer prices rose more than expected in April, fueling concerns about aggressive monetary tightening.

At 08:31 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 2 points, or 0.01%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 6.25 points, or 0.16%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 52 points, or 0.42%.

