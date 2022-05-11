Left Menu

Hotels see 39 pc spike in revenue-per-available room in Jan-Mar: JLL India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2022 18:09 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 18:09 IST
Hotels see 39 pc spike in revenue-per-available room in Jan-Mar: JLL India
  • Country:
  • India

The revenue per available room (RevPAR) in hotels across six major cities rose by 39.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) during the January-March quarter with a strong recovery in leisure and business travels, according to JLL India.

The company has tracked Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Goa and Bengaluru markets.

''All six key markets witnessed RevPAR growth in Q1 2022 compared to Q1 2021, due to strong recovery in leisure and business travel, post the third wave of the pandemic,'' the report said.

The sector witnessed a 15.9 per cent negative growth in RevPAR pan-India during January-March 2022 due to Omicron, compared to the previous quarter.

''Mumbai witnessed the highest growth in RevPAR with a 71.5 per cent increase in Q1 2022, over the same period last year,'' the report said.

The consultant said that the next two quarters are expected to remain busy on the back of domestic leisure amidst the summer holidays.

''Continued growth in business travel is expected as most people have resumed work from the office and are travelling for client meetings as well as project work. The domestic segment will continue to drive demand for both corporate and leisure travel while international travel is expected to witness steady and cautious growth over the next couple of quarters,'' it added.

Jaideep Dang, Managing Director, Hotels and Hospitality Group, South Asia, JLL, said there is a significant uptick in domestic corporate travel as office occupancies have gone up and people have re-started travelling for client meetings and off-sites.

''Additionally, the steady growth of international corporate travel has boosted confidence in the travel trade. Uncertainty may remain around covid variants and waves, but we feel that the sector is set to recover well in 2022,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
2
Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

 Global
3
Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

 United States
4
2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022