Work to arrange 5.5 lakh flowers at Botanical Gardens begins

Work for arranging 5.5 lakh various types of flowers to bloom and to be arranged in 35,000 pots began here on Wednesday. There would be 275 varieties of flower, both from across the country and abroad for the five-day show, official sources said on Wednesday.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-05-2022 18:09 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 18:09 IST
The Nilgiris district administration is getting ready for the 124th annual flower show, a major tourist attraction, as part of the summer festival, which would be declared open by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on May 20 at the Botanical Gardens here. Work for arranging 5.5 lakh various types of flowers to bloom and to be arranged in 35,000 pots began here on Wednesday. There would be 275 varieties of flower, both from across the country and abroad for the five-day show, official sources said on Wednesday. Since Udhagamandalam, popularly known as Ooty, is celebrating its 200th anniversary, there would be arches of flower and vegetables to attract tourists.

