Left Menu

Mercari to establish centre of excellence in Bengaluru next month

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-05-2022 18:20 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 18:20 IST
Mercari to establish centre of excellence in Bengaluru next month
  • Country:
  • India

Japanese e-commerce company Mercari, Inc. announced on Wednesday it will establish a centre of excellence in Bengaluru.

The centre, which will be fully operational in June, will house around 50 to 60 software engineers and other technical talent workers to develop IT service solutions for Mercari's domestic business in Japan as well as for Mercari US, it said in a statement.

''Over the next couple of years, Mercari is looking to grow its India operations as their third largest base following Japan and the US,'' the company said.

''Strategic software development requirements for Mercari will be carried out at this centre of excellence in conjunction with software developers at Mercari in Japan and the US,'' said the company's Managing Director Ken Wakasa.

TRENDING

1
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
2
Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

 Global
3
Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

 United States
4
2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022