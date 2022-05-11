Mercari to establish centre of excellence in Bengaluru next month

Japanese e-commerce company Mercari, Inc. announced on Wednesday it will establish a centre of excellence in Bengaluru.

The centre, which will be fully operational in June, will house around 50 to 60 software engineers and other technical talent workers to develop IT service solutions for Mercari's domestic business in Japan as well as for Mercari US, it said in a statement.

''Over the next couple of years, Mercari is looking to grow its India operations as their third largest base following Japan and the US,'' the company said.

''Strategic software development requirements for Mercari will be carried out at this centre of excellence in conjunction with software developers at Mercari in Japan and the US,'' said the company's Managing Director Ken Wakasa.