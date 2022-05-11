Left Menu

PM Modi to address Utkarsh meet in Bharuch

Incentives were also given to Utkarsh assistants to further facilitate the drive, the PMO said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2022 19:10 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 18:27 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Phto) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address via video conferencing the ''Utkarsh Samaroh'' in Gujarat's Bharuch on Thursday to mark the 100 percent saturation of four key state government schemes in the district which will help provide timely financial assistance to those in need, his office said.

The district administration had carried out a special drive -- ''Utkarsh Initiative'' --from January 1 to March 31 this year, with the aim to ensure the complete coverage of schemes providing assistance to widows, elderly and destitute citizens. A total of 12,854 beneficiaries were identified across the four schemes, the Prime Minister's Office said.

During the drive, taluka-wise WhatsApp helpline numbers were announced to collect information about those who were not receiving the benefits of the scheme. Utkarsh camps were organized in all villages and wards of municipality areas of the district for applicants to provide necessary documents for on-spot approval. Incentives were also given to Utkarsh assistants to further facilitate the drive, the PMO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

