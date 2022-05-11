Left Menu

Woman, minor son among 3 killed in road accident in UP's Hardoi

Three people, including a woman and her minor son, were killed while five others were injured when their auto rickshaw collided with a dumper truck on Wednesday, police said. The driver and the helper of the truck fled from the spot after the accident, police said.Murti Devi 30 and her eight-year-old son Sachin were among three people killed in the accident.

PTI | Hardoi | Updated: 11-05-2022 19:11 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 18:27 IST
Woman, minor son among 3 killed in road accident in UP's Hardoi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three people, including a woman and her minor son, were killed while five others were injured when their auto rickshaw collided with a dumper truck on Wednesday, police said. The injured were rushed to the district hospital while the police have sent the bodies for postmortem examination, they said. Police officials said the accident occurred on Katra-Bilhaur highway under Harpalpur Police station limits of the district. The driver and the helper of the truck fled from the spot after the accident, police said.

Murti Devi (30) and her eight-year-old son Sachin were among three people killed in the accident. A case has also been been lodged, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
2
Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

 United States
3
Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

 Global
4
2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022