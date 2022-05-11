Woman, minor son among 3 killed in road accident in UP's Hardoi

Three people, including a woman and her minor son, were killed while five others were injured when their auto rickshaw collided with a dumper truck on Wednesday, police said. The injured were rushed to the district hospital while the police have sent the bodies for postmortem examination, they said. Police officials said the accident occurred on Katra-Bilhaur highway under Harpalpur Police station limits of the district. The driver and the helper of the truck fled from the spot after the accident, police said.

Murti Devi (30) and her eight-year-old son Sachin were among three people killed in the accident. A case has also been been lodged, police added.

