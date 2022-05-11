UP: Green corridor created to transplant harvested organ for patient suffering from kidney failure

A green corridor was created to carry a harvested organ of a man killed in a road accident for a patient suffering from critical organ failure here, officials said on Wednesday.

Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Apollomedics Hospital Dr Mayank Somani said, ''A 21-year-old man severely injured in a road accident was admitted to our hospital. He passed away due to a traumatic brain injury. Following consultation and with the consent of the family members of the deceased, it was decided to harvest his organs for transplant.'' He said two kidneys, liver and the corneas of the deceased were harvested for transplant in different patients.

To carry one of the harvested kidneys from Apollomedics Hospital to Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), some 11 kilometers away, a special green corridor was set up.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Lucknow, Subhash Shakya told PTI that with the help of the green corridor, the harvested organ was taken to SGPGI within seven minutes.

Green corridor refers to a special traffic route set up to carry organs for transplant, critical medicines or patients to save human life.

According to SGPGI sources, the kidney was transplanted into a 35-year-old woman suffering from kidney failure.

The other kidney and the liver were transplanted to different patients in Apollomedics Hospital. The harvested corneas were taken to King George Medical University for transplant, the officials said.

