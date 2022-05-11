Left Menu

Prudent Corporate Advisory IPO get 57 pc subscription on second day

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2022 18:54 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 18:54 IST
Prudent Corporate Advisory IPO get 57 pc subscription on second day
  • Country:
  • India

The initial public offer of retail wealth management firm Prudent Corporate Advisory Services received 57 per cent subscription on the second day of offer on Wednesday.

The three-day IPO received bids for 34,04,391 shares against 60,18,689 shares on offer, as per data available with the NSE.

Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category got subscribed 1.05 times, while non-institutional investors received 19 per cent subscription.

The Initial Public Offer (IPO) is of up to 85,49,340 equity shares and has a price band of Rs 595-630 per share.

On Monday, Prudent Corporate Advisory Services said it has raised a little over Rs 159 crore from anchor investors.

At the upper end of the price band, the firm will raise around Rs 538.61 crore.

Equirus Capital, ICICI Securities and Axis Capital are the managers to the offer.

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services is one of the leading independent retail wealth management services groups (excluding banks) in India and is among the top mutual fund distributors in terms of average assets under management and commission received.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
2
Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

 United States
3
Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

 Global
4
2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022