Asian African Chamber celebrated 4th Leadership Forum and signed MOUs worth USD 200 Million in Trade and Investment in Africa

New Delhi [India] May 11 (ANI/ATK): Asian-African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AACCI) organized the prestigious 4th Asian African Leadership Forum 2022 in New Delhi on Sunday, 24th April at India International Centre which consisted of a grand summit, leadership awards and B2B networking amongst diplomats and industry leaders. The forum witnessed a very special award ceremony by the World Peace and Diplomacy Organization (WPDO), felicitating high spirited individuals who were recognized and bestowed with the peace titles. Some of the recipients were: Dr Vishal Kalra who was awarded Youth Peace Ambassador; Captain Zoya Agarwal with World Peace Ambassador; Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil with World Peace Ambassador and many more.

In the 2nd session of the forum, Passion Vista, an internationally famed Luxury, Lifestyle and Business magazine, published by Unified Brainz Media and Publication House, organized a gala 'Passion Vista Glamour and Style Awards 2022' for the Punjab Film Industry, better known as Pollywood. The awards recognized some renowned actors as well as some really talented new faces in Pollywood who have made a quick place for themselves in the industry. Dr Singh introduced and unveiled FBNI-Future Billionaire Network International a global affinity marketing and business networking platform, especially catering to the need for Young CEOs and Senior Executives to exchange ideas and experiences for sustainable growth in business.

The event witnessed the unveiling of 'special collectors' editions of Passion Vista, 'Women Leaders to Look Up to in 2022' and 'Passion Vista Hall of Fame'. The special edition on Women Leaders was based on women empowerment where outstanding women leaders globally were featured while Hall of Fame featured eminent business leaders, philanthropists, aristocrats, socialites, etc. around the world. The first edition of a very unique Coffee Table Book, "Who's Who of The World" was also unveiled during the event. This dark mode, quinquennial gold edition of a book featured a 2-page life story of the most eminent personalities who have achieved the rarest of achievements and passion for their work.

Apart from the participation of over 100 professionals from 25 plus industry sectors and special guests from the film and fashion industry, the Forum witnessed the presence of Dadang Hidayat, Minister Counsellor of Indonesia and CR Chaudhary - Ex-Minister - BJP, Department of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. All the distinguished dignitaries emphasized the role of Africa and Asia in the next economic boom, joining hands to surprise the developed world. An encouraging panel discussed, 'Measures taken to counter the effects of COVID on Business and Economy' and explored the areas where the countries in the two continents could become complementary to each other's strengths and weaknesses. Dr Parin Somani - Educator, Motivational Speaker, Author, Humanitarian and Philanthropist; Eleonora Bonacossa - Founder of ARETA New Perspectives for Leaders and Captain Zoya Agarwal - Airline Pilot and UN Women Spokesperson

A special tribute was paid to Late Lt Col Dr BJ Singh, who was the Founder of the Group and beloved father of Dr GD Singh who passed away on April 19, in 2021. AACCI signed a number of MOUs for Trade and Investment in the African continent. An MOU was signed with Ved Prakash of Siddhi Vinayak Impex for USD 100 Million for Trade and Investment in commodities and another MOU was signed with Deep Gadecha of Aaryavart Infrastructure for USD 100 Million towards Infrastructure and Bullion Trade and Investment.

Vicky Ahuja's song launch, 'Karle Ibadat' was among the key feature of the Glamour and Style awards; Shams Rathod- the 11-year-old world's youngest show organizer received the best award for a Reality Show "Hum Hai Gully Guys" and a new Music video, "Bheegi Bheegi Dastan by new artists, Shadab Khan and Seerat Sandhu received the best song award. This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

