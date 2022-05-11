Exemplary Art exhibition is going to be held at Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai, know more about artist

New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI/GPRC): Art is something that makes you breathe with a different kind of happiness, If you are an art lover and keen in buying or reviewing paintings, then this is a great opportunity for you to see the art made by the Mumbai based contemporary landscape artist Simii at the exhibition curated by herself. Art lovers know the value of art with its emotions and fine touch. As long-time visitors to the Simii's art showcase, we know that people who like to buy the paintings for their home and office usually call her because she has perfect instincts to recognise clients' needs. So, from the May 13, 2022 to May 16, 2022, a grand Art exhibition is going to be held where you can purchase the fine art for your friends, family, Home and offices. It is curated by Simii herself showcasing her fine art at the precious location for the luxury buyers Taj Mahal Hotel located in Colaba area of Mumbai.

This art exhibition being organized at The Taj Mahal Palace is one of the most famous and popular venue for showcasing art at its most famous Taj Art Gallery. It is known for showcasing art of artists from all around globe, Where people come in large numbers to experience world of art and purchase it to make memories. This art exhibition is taking place from 13 May 2022 to 16 May 2022 showcasing art by artist Simii. The most exciting thing for visitors is that the entry is absolutely free for all art lovers. Talking about Artist Simii who is from Mumbai, she has passion for art since childhood. Highly talented and educated, she likes autumn the most, as she feels that autumn is the beginning of a new life and is more colourful as reflected in her artworks. She has spread her art in India as well as abroad, she is very fond of colors and keeps making art in various ways & organising art exhibitions. Her work reflects her mood which emanates from her love of bold colours. Some of the famous places where her artwork has been showcased are: Cymroza Art Gallery, PL Deshpande Art Gallery, Art Gate Gallery, DD Neroy Gallery, Kumaraswamy Hall, Hotel Kohinoor Continental, Artigen Gallery Delhi, AIFACS Delhi, Fine Arts Goa, Camden Image Gallery London, Gallery of Light "Ductac", Dubai Art Festival, Indian Art Festival, Lexicon Art Gallery, The Times Decor, Hotel The Leela Mumbai(Solo), Artist Center Kala Ghoda Mumbai, Taj Mahal Palace Art Gallery Mumbai (Solo), Darpan Art Gallery Pune and Cosmo Art Gallery Pune.

Artist Simii is expert in painting acrylic and oil landscapes on canvas. Apart from being a great artist, she is also an interior designer. So, visit the Art Exhibition by Artist Simii at The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai on May 13 onwards.

