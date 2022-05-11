Left Menu

F-1 Student Visa: Only fresh applications, not for those who have applied earlier

Those who have been refused a F-1 Student Visa before will not be able to get a slot when the appointment applications open this summer, Minister Counsellor for Consular Affairs at the US embassy, Donald L Heflin said on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2022 19:35 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 19:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Those who have been refused a F-1 Student Visa before will not be able to get a slot when the appointment applications open this summer, Minister Counsellor for Consular Affairs at the US embassy, Donald L Heflin said on Wednesday. During the 45 minute live chat on the web page of the US consulate general in Delhi, Heflin said the summer season for student Visa will open in June and first half of July.

''We want the summer season to be for fresh applicants. People who have never applied before, students who have just finished high school and want to go for graduation studies or students who have just graduated and want to go for Masters. This summer when we open for appointments, if you have been refused before, you will not get a slot,” Heflin said. ''Later in the summer from August 15 to September 1, around 15,000 appointments will be available for people who have either been refused this summer or last year. I know lot of people freaking out about it but we have been shut down for long in view of the pandemic. We didn't have bunch of people who have been refused before applying again, we have got a lot of them now … hence the decision,'' he said.

Heflin said eight lakh US visas were likely to be issued in 12 months in India in what he hoped to be a recovery year for visa operations since the disruptions caused by COVID-19.

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

