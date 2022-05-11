Left Menu

Ireland warns Britain against unilateral action on N.Ireland protocol

The European Union would launch legal action and possibly impose countermeasures against Britain if London takes unilateral action that undermines the Northern Ireland protocol, Ireland's foreign minister warned on Wednesday. "Unilateral action will make all of this worse...

Reuters | Belfast | Updated: 11-05-2022 19:43 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 19:43 IST
Ireland warns Britain against unilateral action on N.Ireland protocol
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The European Union would launch legal action and possibly impose countermeasures against Britain if London takes unilateral action that undermines the Northern Ireland protocol, Ireland's foreign minister warned on Wednesday.

"Unilateral action will make all of this worse... It will result in legal action. It will result potentially in counter measures" from the EU, Simon Coveney told journalists in Belfast when asked about British threats to make unilateral changes to the protocol, part of Britain's EU withdrawal agreement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
2
Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

 United States
3
Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

 Global
4
2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022