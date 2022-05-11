Ireland warns Britain against unilateral action on N.Ireland protocol
The European Union would launch legal action and possibly impose countermeasures against Britain if London takes unilateral action that undermines the Northern Ireland protocol, Ireland's foreign minister warned on Wednesday. "Unilateral action will make all of this worse...
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The European Union would launch legal action and possibly impose countermeasures against Britain if London takes unilateral action that undermines the Northern Ireland protocol, Ireland's foreign minister warned on Wednesday.
"Unilateral action will make all of this worse... It will result in legal action. It will result potentially in counter measures" from the EU, Simon Coveney told journalists in Belfast when asked about British threats to make unilateral changes to the protocol, part of Britain's EU withdrawal agreement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Northern Ireland
- The European Union
- British
- Britain
- Ireland
- Simon
- Belfast
- London
ALSO READ
POLL-British cost of living crisis to have severe impact on economic growth
Sports News Roundup: Boxing-UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou eyes Fury fight; Rugby-All Blacks to open Ireland series at Eden Park fortress and more
Britain says Russia tries to encircle Ukraine positions in east
Norway to allocate $44 mln to British-led Ukraine weapons procurement
Russia warns Britain for provoking Ukraine