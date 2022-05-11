Ireland warns Britain against unilateral action on N.Ireland protocol

The European Union would launch legal action and possibly impose countermeasures against Britain if London takes unilateral action that undermines the Northern Ireland protocol, Ireland's foreign minister warned on Wednesday.

"Unilateral action will make all of this worse... It will result in legal action. It will result potentially in counter measures" from the EU, Simon Coveney told journalists in Belfast when asked about British threats to make unilateral changes to the protocol, part of Britain's EU withdrawal agreement.

