Eicher Tractors unveils PRIMA G3 series

Eicher Tractors, owned by the Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd (TAFE) Ltd, on Wednesday announced the launch of Eicher Prima G3 Series -- a new range of premium tractors -- targeted at farmers who seek style and substance.

The Prima G3 is a new series in the 40-60 hp range offering premium styling, progressive technology and comfort, a company statement said here.

TAFE Ltd Chairperson and Managing Director Mallika Srinivasan, the Eicher Brand for decades has been well-known for its trust, reliability, ruggedness and versatility in both agriculture and commercial space.

''The launch of the Prima G3 brings to the progressive farmers of a modern India, more productivity, comfort and ease to match their new aspirations and offer enhanced value proposition that Eicher has always promised,'' Srinivasan said.

TAFE CEO Sandeep Sinha said, ''The Eicher Prima G3 is a reflection of Eicher's hallmark durability and reliability. The Prima G3 is equipped with ergonomic operator stations, new steering controls for a comfortable, safe and long hours of productive use.'' ''We will ensure that our customers have easy access to the new Eicher Prima G3 series'', he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)