Suzuki, Maruti Suzuki, IIT-H showcase demo of 'vehicle-to-everything' communication tech

The Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan (SMC), Maruti Suzuki, and the IIT- Hyderabad on Wednesday jointly showcased the ''country’s first'' research demonstration of V2X (vehicle-to-everything) communication here.

The SMC, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), and IIT-Hyderabad have teamed up to research India-specific vehicle usage scenarios based on futuristic V2X communication technology, a release said.

V2X communications technology, when used in conjunction with appropriate infrastructure, traffic rules and driver education, can help reduce traffic accidents and road congestion, it said.

The ''first-of-its-kind'' five prototype vehicles showcasing these experimental applications in the Indian context were displayed on the IIT-H campus.

Some of the use case scenario showcased were Ambulance Alerting System, Wrong-way Driver Alerting system, Pedestrian Alerting System, Motorcycle Alerting System and Road Condition Alerting System.

In the Ambulance Alerting System, car drivers are alerted about an approaching emergency vehicle and its path through V2X communication. It helps the driver to safely plan manoeuvres and make way for the emergency vehicle. The alert system will also share minute details like the distance between the vehicles on a real-time basis.

In the Wrong-way Driver Alerting System, car drivers get a pre-alert about the existence of a wrong-way-driver approaching using V2X communication.

The Pedestrian Alerting System alert assists car drivers about a pedestrian nearby, using V2X communication, who could be coming in the way of the car. This will help the drivers to take precautionary measures to avoid a potential collision.

Munisekhar Avileli, Advisor, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, Kishore Babu YGSC, Deputy Director General (Standardization-R&D-Innovation), Department of Telecommunications of the Union government, V.J. Christopher, Director (Wireless Monitoring Organization), Department of Telecommunications, and Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, IT, Telangana government, the release said. Top officials of IIT-H were present.

At the demonstration, Kazunobu Hori, Managing Officer, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan and Senior Executive Director, Maruti Suzuki was joined by Rahul Bharti, Executive Director, Maruti Suzuki, and others, the release said.

