Left Menu

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow up after inflation data, Nasdaq down on rate hike worries

The S&P 500 and the Dow rose in choppy trading on Wednesday as banks and energy shares gained, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq came under pressure after inflation data cemented expectations of aggressive interest rate hikes. Ten of the 11 major S&P sectors advanced in morning trade.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-05-2022 20:31 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 20:20 IST
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow up after inflation data, Nasdaq down on rate hike worries
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

The S&P 500 and the Dow rose in choppy trading on Wednesday as banks and energy shares gained, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq came under pressure after inflation data cemented expectations of aggressive interest rate hikes.

Ten of the 11 major S&P sectors advanced in morning trade. Energy gained 3.4% as oil prices jumped over 4% buoyed by supply concerns. Financials added 1.1% and banks climbed 1.5%, tracking the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield which climbed back above 3%.

However, the prospect of rising interest rates dented megacap stocks such as Amazon.com, Microsoft Corp , Apple Inc,Meta Platforms and Tesla Inc , which fell between 0.2% and 0.8%. The Labor Department's report showed consumer price index rose 0.3% last month, the smallest gain since August, but still above economists' forecast of a 0.2% rise.

The monthly rise in inflation was much smaller compared to the 1.2% surge in March, the largest increase since September 2005, but traders are still pricing in a 77% chance of a 75-basis point hike next month. "The data underscores that inflation and rising prices likely has not yet peaked," said Greg Bassuk, chief executive at AXS Investments in Port Chester, New York.

"With supply chain concerns and a potentially more aggressive Federal Reserve policy, the likelihood of not only a U.S. but a global recession is definitely going to be weighing heavily on the markets." The war in Ukraine coupled with latest coronavirus lockdowns in China have deepened investor worries about faltering global economic growth.

At 10:14 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 232.89 points, or 0.72%, at 32,393.63, the S&P 500 was up 21.84 points, or 0.55%, at 4,022.89, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 15.61 points, or 0.13%, at 11,722.06. The Nasdaq held near an 18-month low hit earlier this week as investors dumped megacap growth stocks amid worries that rising rates will future cash flows.

Coinbase Global Inc fell 22.1% after first-quarter revenue missed estimates amid a turmoil in global markets which has curbed investor appetite for risk assets. Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.26-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.09-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded one new 52-week highs and 53 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 10 new highs and 751 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
2
Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

 United States
3
Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

 Global
4
2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022