Maha: Four killed, one injured in car accident in Nashik

At least four persons were killed and one critically injured when their car rammed into a tree on a highway near Manmad town of Maharashtra's Nashik district on Wednesday, police said.

The accident took place around 1 am, when the victims were on their way to Manmad from Yeola and the vehicle rammed into a tree, an official said.

Taufiq Gafar Sheikh (25), Praveen Raju Sakat (23), Dinesh Rajendra Bhalerao (32) and Gokul Valmik Hiray (38) died on the spot, he said.

Another occupant of the car, Ajay Santosh Wankhede (23), was critically injured and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital, the official said.

