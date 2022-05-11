Left Menu

Elderly couple, 2 others, run over by tanker in Rajsthan's Sirohi district

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-05-2022 20:28 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 20:28 IST
Elderly couple, 2 others, run over by tanker in Rajsthan's Sirohi district
  • Country:
  • India

Four people including a couple were killed and two others were injured when a speeding container hit them in Sirohi district of Rajasthan in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The victims were sitting on the road divider, waiting for a mechanic to come and repair their car which had collided with a tanker at around 3 am, police said.

“A speeding tanker first hit their car, which was stranded after accident, and then crushed the occupants sitting on the divider near Kirwali area,” SHO Sadar Police Station Harchand Dewasi said.

He said that Babulal Suthar (74), and his wife Manchi Devi (70), died on the spot while Pushpa Suthar (45) and Govind Ram (50) died during treatment. The bodies were handed over to family members after post mortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
2
Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

 United States
3
Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

 Global
4
2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022