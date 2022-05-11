Left Menu

30 injured as passenger bus overturns in J-K’s Rajouri

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 11-05-2022 20:49 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 20:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

At least 30 persons were injured on Wednesday when a passenger bus turned upside down after it collided with a truck in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The accident took place near Khandli village and all the injured were rushed to Government Medical College (GMC) Rajouri for treatment, they said.

The officials said the bus was on its way to Rajouri town from Preeri when it collided with a truck.

Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri, Vikas Kundal visited the injured in the hospital and directed the medical staff to provide best possible treatment to them so that they do not face any inconvenience.

He interacted with some of the accident victims and assured all possible support to them from the district administration, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

