Coast Guard rescues 6 TN fishermen

Six fishermen stranded on a boat in Gulf of Mannar were rescued on Wednesday by the Coast Guard and the fishing boat and crew were safely brought to Tuticorin, defence authorities said here.

In a search and rescue operation in the Gulf of Mannar, the Coast Guard ship Abhiraj saved the lives of the six 'from a distressed fishing boat Punitha Anthoniyar,' a defence press release here said.

The boat, along with the crew, was safely brought to the Tuticorin harbour, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)