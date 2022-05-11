Left Menu

Coast Guard rescues 6 TN fishermen

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-05-2022 20:57 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 20:57 IST
Coast Guard rescues 6 TN fishermen
  • Country:
  • India

Six fishermen stranded on a boat in Gulf of Mannar were rescued on Wednesday by the Coast Guard and the fishing boat and crew were safely brought to Tuticorin, defence authorities said here.

In a search and rescue operation in the Gulf of Mannar, the Coast Guard ship Abhiraj saved the lives of the six 'from a distressed fishing boat Punitha Anthoniyar,' a defence press release here said.

The boat, along with the crew, was safely brought to the Tuticorin harbour, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
2
Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

 United States
3
Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

 Global
4
2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022