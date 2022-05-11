Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 2100 hours: DEL57 BIZ-2NDLD STOCKS Sensex spirals lower for fourth day; bank stocks buck trend Mumbai: The Sensex and Nifty spiralled lower for the fourth session on the trot on Wednesday as investors remained on edge ahead of US inflation data, which will give clues on the Federal Reserve's policy tightening trajectory.

DEL65 BIZ-LD-RUPEE Rupee extends gains for 2nd day, rises by 9 paise to 77.25 as US bond yields ease Mumbai: Rising for a second straight day, the rupee rose by 9 paise to settle at 77.25 against the US currency in a range-bound trade on Wednesday as the dollar retreated from its 20-year high levels and bond yields eased to below 3 per cent mark. DEL48 BIZ-PAN-AADHAAR Quoting PAN or Aadhaar must for deposit/withdrawal of Rs 20 lakh, current A/C opening New Delhi: The government has made it mandatory to quote either PAN or Aadhaar for depositing or withdrawing over Rs 20 lakh in a financial year or opening of a current account.

DCM69 BIZ-SEBI-IPO IPOs: Sebi mulls option for pre-filing of offer documents New Delhi: Sebi on Wednesday proposed introducing an alternative mechanism for regulatory review by permitting ''pre-filing'' of offer document for companies contemplating initial public offerings.

DEL45 AVI-SCINDIA-FARE CAPS Existing fare caps act as protector for passengers, airlines: Scindia New Delhi: Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday said existing fare caps act as a protector for air travellers as well as airlines and indicated that doing away with the curbs could be looked at once the environment stabilises in terms of passenger traffic and jet fuel prices.

DCM57 BIZ-DRI-HEROIN DRI seizes 62 kgs heroin worth Rs 434 cr at IGI Airport air cargo complex New Delhi: Revenue Intelligence officers have seized 62 kgs of heroin worth Rs 434 crore at the IGI Airport air cargo complex -- one of the biggest such seizures till date, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

DCM59 BIZ-POWER-COAL-LOANS Power Min asks PFC, REC to provide short-term loans to imported coal-based plants New Delhi: The Power Ministry has directed Power Finance Corporation and REC Ltd to provide short-term loans to imported coal-based thermal plants that are under stress or facing insolvency suits amid the ongoing coal shortage crippling power generation in the country.

DCM61 BIZ-PORTS-LD STRESSED ASSETS Port ministry finalises guidelines for revival of stressed projects New Delhi: Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has finalised guidelines for early resolution of stuck public private partnership projects at major ports, an official statement said on Wednesday.

DCM67 BIZ-GROWTH-MORGAN Morgan Stanley cuts India growth estimates, warns of 'worsening' macros Mumbai: American brokerage Morgan Stanley on Wednesday cut its India growth estimate by 30 basis points for 2022-23 and 2023-24 on global headwinds, and warned that macro stability indicators like inflation are set to ''worsen'' going ahead.

DCM55 BIZ-CHANDRA-GROWTH This decade has huge promise for India but needs to address key issues also, says Chandra New Delhi: The ongoing decade has a huge promise for India with lot of opportunities but the country will need to lift hundreds of millions of people out of poverty in order to achieve a holistic growth, while bringing more women into the workforce, Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran said on Wednesday.

DCM42 BIZ-STOCKS-WEALTH Market sell-off: Investors poorer by over Rs 13.32 lakh cr in 4 days New Delhi: A four-day decline in stocks has wiped out over Rs 13.32 lakh crore from the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms.

DEL46 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold declines Rs 231, silver drops Rs 287 New Delhi: Gold prices fell by Rs 231 to Rs 50,646 per 10 grams in the national capital on Wednesday due to overnight losses in the precious metal in global markets, according to HDFC Securities.

