Sagar Cements Q4 net loss at Rs 19.15 cr, net sale up 20.1% to Rs 501.72 cr

Hyderabad-based Sagar Cements Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 19.15 crore for the fourth quarter ended on March 31, 2022.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 48.14 crore in January-March quarter a year ago, Sagar Cements said in a BSE filing.

However, its revenue from operations was up 20.12 per cent to Rs 501.72 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 417.65 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Sagar Cements’ total expenses were at Rs 519.27 crore, up 50.77 per cent in Q4/FY 2021-22 as against Rs 344.39 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Commenting on the results, Sagar Cements Jt. Managing Director Sreekanth Reddy said, ''We are pleased with our performance for the quarter which witnessed a gradual pick up in volumes as well as realisations over the previous quarter.

''Realisations have further improved compared to the exit price of the quarter largely necessitated by the unrelenting increase in fuel prices. Demand sentiment as well is fairly buoyant, helping sustain the price revision.'' The increased volumes were largely owing to commissioning of new units, he said.

For the financial year ended on March 31, 2022, Sagar Cements' net profit was down 68.21 per cent at Rs 59.15 crore. It had reported a net profit of Rs 186.12 crore in 2020-21.

Its revenue from operation stood at Rs 1,596.87 crore in 2021-22. This was 16.44 per cent higher than Rs 1,371.32 crore in FY21.

The board of the company in a meeting held on Wednesday has recommended a dividend at Rs 0.70 per equity share on equity shares of Rs 2 each of the company for the financial year 2021-22.

Shares of Sagar Cements Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 208.85 on BSE, down 2.38 per cent from previous close.

