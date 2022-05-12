Left Menu

15 killed, several hurt as truck head-on rams van in southern Pakistan

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 12-05-2022 00:37 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 00:37 IST
15 killed, several hurt as truck head-on rams van in southern Pakistan
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

At least 15 people were killed and several others injured when a truck had a head-on collision with a passenger van in southern Pakistan on Tuesday, officials said.

The accident occurred on the Indus Highway in Sindh province.

Local Deputy Commissioner Fariduddin Mustafa told mediapersons that the vehicles collided on a section of the highway where construction work was going on.

“It was a turning point where the collision took place as the truck was returning from a coal mine and heading for Sehwan (Jamshoro District, Sindh) when it came in contact with the van coming from Kandiaro (Naushahro Feroze District, Sindh) and going to Karachi,” he said. “Many of those killed and injured belonged to the Solangi and Kalhoro tribes who work in a salt factory in Karachi,'' he said.

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

