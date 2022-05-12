Left Menu

Pakistan, China agree to “inject fresh momentum” in bilateral ties

The ambitious CPEC is a 3,000-km long route of infrastructure projects connecting Chinas northwest Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region and the Gwadar Port in the western Pakistan province of Balochistan.India has protested to China over the CPEC as it is being laid through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir PoK.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 12-05-2022 00:57 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 00:57 IST
Pakistan, China agree to “inject fresh momentum” in bilateral ties
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan and China on Wednesday agreed to “inject fresh momentum” in their bilateral strategic ties by enhancing cooperation in various fields.

The agreement was reached at a virtual meeting between Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi. According to a statement by the Foreign Office (FO), the two foreign ministers discussed bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest. “The Foreign Minister underscored his determination to inject fresh momentum in the bilateral strategic cooperative partnership and add new avenues to practical cooperation,” the FO said. Minister Zardari appreciated the transformational impact of the USD 60-billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) on Pakistan’s infrastructure, energy, industrialisation, socio-economic development and improvement in livelihoods of the people. The ambitious CPEC is a 3,000-km long route of infrastructure projects connecting China's northwest Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region and the Gwadar Port in the western Pakistan province of Balochistan.

India has protested to China over the CPEC as it is being laid through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Zardari underlined that Pakistan was committed to high quality development of CPEC and looked forward to fast-tracking key projects and accelerating industrial relocation to Pakistan, especially in CPEC Special Economic Zones (SEZs). He conveyed that Pakistan enjoyed unique and time-tested bonds with China and appreciated the measures taken by the two sides to strengthen their All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Texas doctor calls U.S. COVID deaths nearing 1 million 'mindblowing'; Half of Shanghai achieves 'zero COVID'; city presses on with 'unsustainable' fight and more

Health News Roundup: Texas doctor calls U.S. COVID deaths nearing 1 million ...

 Global
3
Arizona plans to execute 1st prisoner in nearly 8 years

Arizona plans to execute 1st prisoner in nearly 8 years

 United States
4
Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Korea

Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Ko...

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022