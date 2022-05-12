Left Menu

Papua New Guinea deputy PM killed in road accident

Papua New Guinea Deputy Prime Minister Sam Basil was killed in a road accident on Wednesday night, authorities said. The second vehicle involved in the accident and its driver is known," Police Commissioner David Manning said. Manning said he expected the investigation into the accident to be completed "in a timely manner".

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 12-05-2022 05:07 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 05:07 IST
Papua New Guinea deputy PM killed in road accident
  • Country:
  • Australia

Papua New Guinea Deputy Prime Minister Sam Basil was killed in a road accident on Wednesday night, authorities said. Basil and three other injured persons were immediately retrieved from the accident site and the deputy prime minister was moved to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said in a statement on Thursday.

"Police investigations have commenced into the accident. The second vehicle involved in the accident and its driver is known," Police Commissioner David Manning said. Manning said he expected the investigation into the accident to be completed "in a timely manner".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

 Global
2
NASA launches mission to explore why Earth supports life and other planets don’t

NASA launches mission to explore why Earth supports life and other planets d...

 Norway
3
Health News Roundup: Texas doctor calls U.S. COVID deaths nearing 1 million 'mindblowing'; Half of Shanghai achieves 'zero COVID'; city presses on with 'unsustainable' fight and more

Health News Roundup: Texas doctor calls U.S. COVID deaths nearing 1 million ...

 Global
4
Arizona plans to execute 1st prisoner in nearly 8 years

Arizona plans to execute 1st prisoner in nearly 8 years

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022