PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 12

- Vodafone in talks to combine UK arm with CK Hutchison's Three https://on.ft.com/3L6aVCV - Chelsea strikes sponsorship deal with crypto trading platform https://on.ft.com/3ywqHUX

- UK competition watchdog to end 2-year search for new chair https://on.ft.com/3NpT4Zl - Sunak prepares new support package for UK households https://on.ft.com/3suKa4C

Overview - Telecoms group Vodafone Group PLC is in talks to combine its UK operations with its domestic rival Three UK, the mobile operator owned by Hong Kong infrastructure conglomerate CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd.

- Chelsea Football Club has struck a 20 million pound ($24.46 million) shirt-sleeve sponsorship deal with WhaleFin, a digital asset platform, as the Premier League side prepares to move on from the Roman Abramovich era. - Britain's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is expected to name Clive Bannister as its new chair to replace Andrew Tyrie.

- UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak is preparing to announce in the summer a major new support package for UK households struggling with soaring energy bills, as he seeks to head off criticism he is not doing enough to tackle the cost of living crisis. ($1 = 0.8177 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

