Three brothers, their nephew killed, one injured as car falls into gorge in Maha's Beed

Three brothers and their nephew were killed and one of their relatives was injured after their car fell into a 60-feet deep gorge near a village in Ashti tehsil of Maharashtras Beed district, police said on Thursday.The accident took place on Wednesday around 8.30 pm near Mhasoba Wadi Phata, they said.

PTI | Beed | Updated: 12-05-2022 09:50 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 09:45 IST
Three brothers, their nephew killed, one injured as car falls into gorge in Maha's Beed
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Three brothers and their nephew were killed and one of their relatives was injured after their car fell into a 60-feet deep gorge near a village in Ashti tehsil of Maharashtra's Beed district, police said on Thursday.

The accident took place on Wednesday around 8.30 pm near Mhasoba Wadi Phata, they said. The deceased were identified as Satish Panjumal Tekwani (58) and his two brothers - Shankar (46) and Sunil (48) - and their nephew Lakhan Mahesh Tekwani (20), an official of Ashti police station said, adding that one of their relatives suffered injuries in the incident. ''All of them were residents of Beed city. They were going to Ahmednagar district from Beed city in a car, when it plunged into a 60-feet deep gorge,'' he said. The injured has been admitted to a hospital in Ahmednagar, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

