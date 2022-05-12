Left Menu

Shanghai stocks rise on lower COVID cases, vows to stabilize economy

Shanghai stocks gained on Thursday as declining COVID-19 cases and authorities' repeated vows to support the economy lifted investor sentiment, while higher-than-expected U.S. inflation data capped gains.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 12-05-2022 10:34 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 10:25 IST
Shanghai stocks rise on lower COVID cases, vows to stabilize economy
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • China

Shanghai stocks gained on Thursday as declining COVID-19 cases and authorities' repeated vows to support the economy lifted investor sentiment, while higher-than-expected U.S. inflation data capped gains. The CSI300 index fell 0.1% to 3,974.36 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.2% to 3,063.78 points.

The Hang Seng index dropped 1.1% to 19,615.77. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 1.3% to 6,684.63. ** The number of new COVID-19 cases continued to decline. China reported 1,917 new cases on Wednesday, compared with 1,927 a day earlier.

** China will strive to stabilise the economy and will use various policy tools to support employment, state media quoted the cabinet as saying on Wednesday. ** A senior official of China's Communist Party said China is eyeing new incremental policies to prop up growth and will take steps when necessary.

** "Unless incremental news keeps getting worse, China is currently positioned in a very good place for better performance going forward," said Jian Shi Cortesi, investment director for China and Asian equities at GAM Investments. ** Talking about the zero-COVID policy, she said, "the bottom line in my view is that the Chinese government would not allow COVID-19 lockdowns to get to a point that it will derail the economy, and currently the economic impact is still manageable."

** Semiconductors, liquor makers, and healthcare companies added roughly 1.5% each, while real estate developers and coal stocks lost more than 1% each. ** Globally, stocks fell as data showed U.S. inflation persistently high, and investors worried about the economic toll of aggressive interest rate hikes to tame it.

** That dragged tech giants trading in Hong Kong to fall 1.5%, with e-commerce behemoth Alibaba Group dropping 4.3% to become the biggest drag of the Hang Seng benchmark. ** Developer Sunac China missed an offshore bond interest payment and said it doesn't expect to make payments coming due on other bonds.

** Mainland developers listed in Hong Kong lost 2%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA launches mission to explore why Earth supports life and other planets don’t

NASA launches mission to explore why Earth supports life and other planets d...

 Norway
2
Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

 Global
3
Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Korea

Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Ko...

 Thailand
4
Health News Roundup: Texas doctor calls U.S. COVID deaths nearing 1 million 'mindblowing'; Half of Shanghai achieves 'zero COVID'; city presses on with 'unsustainable' fight and more

Health News Roundup: Texas doctor calls U.S. COVID deaths nearing 1 million ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022