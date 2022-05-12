Left Menu

KPTL, subsidiaries bag orders worth Rs 4,474 cr

KPTL received orders from India and international markets in the power transmission business of Rs 1,957 crore including orders of Rs 500 crore in March 2022. The company received oil and gas pipeline projects in India and the Middle East worth Rs 169 crore.Its subsidiary JMC bagged water supply projects of Rs 2,193 crore in India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2022 10:41 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 10:41 IST
KPTL, subsidiaries bag orders worth Rs 4,474 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (KPTL) and its subsidiaries have bagged new orders worth Rs 4,474 crore. Kalpataru Power Transmission -- a leading global EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) player in the power and infrastructure contracting sector -- and its subsidiaries have secured new orders/ notification of awards of Rs 4,474 crore at the consolidated level, a company statement said. KPTL received orders from India and international markets in the power transmission business of Rs 1,957 crore (including orders of Rs 500 crore in March 2022). The company received oil and gas pipeline projects in India and the Middle East worth Rs 169 crore.

Its subsidiary JMC bagged water supply projects of Rs 2,193 crore in India. JMC also got B&F projects in South India worth Rs 155 crore in March 2022. ''We are extremely pleased to report new order wins in our T&D, Water and Oil & Gas business. These new orders will help us to strengthen our market position in high growth businesses, as we further diversify our clientele and penetrate into newer markets.

''We are particularly pleased with our Oil & Gas business, as they have secured their first international EPC order for laying gas pipeline in the Middle East. The significant value of these new orders have price variation clause, which protects our margins to a large extent given the volatility in commodity prices...,'' Manish Mohnot, Managing Director & CEO, KPTL, said in the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA launches mission to explore why Earth supports life and other planets don’t

NASA launches mission to explore why Earth supports life and other planets d...

 Norway
2
Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

 Global
3
Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Korea

Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Ko...

 Thailand
4
Health News Roundup: Texas doctor calls U.S. COVID deaths nearing 1 million 'mindblowing'; Half of Shanghai achieves 'zero COVID'; city presses on with 'unsustainable' fight and more

Health News Roundup: Texas doctor calls U.S. COVID deaths nearing 1 million ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022