Equity indices open in red; Sensex plummets 929 points

Equity benchmark indices opened in the red on Thursday with Sensex down by 929.43 points and Nifty by 297.60 points. At 10:15 am, the BSE Sensex was down by 929.43 points or 1.72 per cent at 53,158.96.

BSE Limited, also known as the Bombay Stock Exchange, is the oldest stock exchange in Asia, and also the 10th oldest in the world. The 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 15,869.50, at 10:15 am, down by 297.60 points or 1.84 per cent.

NIFTY 50 is a benchmark Indian stock market index, representing the weighted average of 50 of the largest Indian companies listed on the National Stock Exchange. It is one of the two main stock indices used in India. (ANI)

