Four killed as car overturns after hitting road divider in J’khand

PTI | Seraikela | Updated: 12-05-2022 12:26 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 12:23 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Four members of a marriage party were killed and several others injured on Thursday after their car hit a road divider and overturned in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharsawan district, police said. The accident took place near Chilgu village under the Chandil Police Station limits, after the driver lost control of the vehicle and it hit the road divider, a senior officer said. It occurred when the victims were going to Urmal village after attending a wedding ceremony in the Ramgarh area of the district, he said.

Three persons were killed on the spot, while the injured were taken to a nearby health center, where doctors referred them to MGM Hospital in Jamshedpur, the officer said. One person succumbed to his injuries in the health facility, he added.

