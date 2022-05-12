Left Menu

Metro services delayed for nearly 2 hours on Violet Line section

Delhi Metro services were delayed for nearly two hours on a section of the Violet Line on Thursday due to some technical snag in signaling, officials said. Violet Line connects Kashmere Gate in Delhi to Raja Nagar Singh Ballabgarh in Haryana. Violet Line Update Delay in services on Violet line between Kashmere Gate and Raja Nahar Singh Ballabgarh.

Delhi Metro services were delayed for nearly two hours on a section of the Violet Line on Thursday due to some technical snag in signaling, officials said. Violet Line connects Kashmere Gate in Delhi to Raja Nagar Singh (Ballabgarh) in Haryana. ''Services were delayed due to some snag in signaling, and trains were run at a restricted period in the affected stretch,'' a senior DMRC official said. Delhi Metro also tweeted to alert passengers. ''Violet Line Update Delay in services on Violet line between Kashmere Gate and Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabgarh). Normal service on all other lines,'' the DMRC tweeted around 10 AM. At around 11:50 AM, it again tweeted that normal services have resumed.

