CardByte pledges to plant a new tree for every successful subscription to the app

New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): New CardByte, India's first end-to-end business-card based contact management platform is all set to roll out its standard and pro subscription plans, which will offer a host of appropriate features and advanced analytics across the board to suit specific needs. The platform helps individuals and businesses manage their professional network effortlessly by leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) to access the undiscovered network and unleash business opportunities. It also allows users to create digital business cards, exchange them within and outside their network, organise them using customisable tags, and store them on a secure cloud-based platform. Additionally, the app's smart scanner empowers users by automatically digitising existing paper cards into e-cards and storing them in the in-app wallet.

While traditional business-card based exchanges have been full of complexities and limitations, there are no promising tech-backed solutions available in the market to resolve them. Usually, tech-savvy larger corporations and businesses have the resources to automate some, if not all, parts of the processes by building the technology in-house, but there are professionals, smaller businesses and some underserved industry sectors-such as retailers, dealers and professionals (CAs, freelancers, insurance advisors, medical representatives etc.) - who find the technology unaffordable and difficult to adopt. CardByte aims to provide simple and intuitive solutions for this underserved community by developing a platform that is open to anyone and everyone.

Commenting on the latest move, Navinn Kapur, Co-founder and Managing Director at CardByte said, "Our intent is to make efficient contact management affordable for individuals and businesses of all sizes. Keeping this in mind, our standard and pro subscriptions are priced such that the user saves up to 80 per cent of their yearly spending on paper business cards and up to 75 per cent of time spent on manually organizing them. Additionally, our basic plan shall continue to remain completely free and offer unlimited contact storage as well as AI-powered scans to all the users." Because, as much as he's been able to build a successful product, it brings Navinn Kapur more fulfilment when he sees how his company is helping contribute to an awareness campaign to protect our biodiversity-rich natural habitats. Behind his call, for people to subscribe to CardByte is an emotional appeal to come together and preserve our ecosystems.

"Every year, 7.2 million trees are cut down to print paper business cards. With CardByte, we don't just wish to reduce the cutting down of trees, but also plant new ones every time a user subscribes to our platform. By helping save the environment, we are helping save each other. And by going digital, we are actually giving something back to nature," shares Kapur. One person's participation in such a campaign may not amount to much, Kapur insisted, but collectively, we can all make an impact. "Each and every one of our individual contributions is extremely important if we wish to see actual change. By going digital, you are not only reducing your contribution to the cutting down of 7.2 million trees across the world for paper visiting cards but also helping us plant new ones on your behalf. Together, we can bring a change."

Beyond offering a host of conveniences to its customers through its services, CardByte's also aims to engage with them on crucial topics such as climate change, global warming, and environmental issues and create growing awareness about them globally. With this in mind, and being an ecologically conscious brand, CardByte has pledged to plant a tree on behalf of the user for every successful subscription purchased. The app was launched for the Indian market in January this year and has garnered considerable appreciation for solving the major challenges associated with paper business cards. Talking about the rapid pace of growth of the company, Kapur added, "We are happy to witness this positive shift in the Indian market. While paper business cards continue to deal with stale information, low shelf-life, and substandard storage and management, CardByte's smart business cards eliminate these inefficiencies and extend value-added benefits to its users".

Digital Business Cards: The app allows users to create their first digital business card for free, using the in-app templates and designs. They can also share and exchange these digital visiting cards within and outside their network withing seconds anytime, anywhere. AI-powered Smart Scan: CardByte offers a smart, AI-powered scan feature to its users that allows them to scan and digitise any paper business card within seconds and store it on the app wallet seamlessly. This has helped users save as much as 75 percent of their time spent in storing and managing their business cards.

Contact Management: The app makes it easier for users to deal with large sets of business cards or contact data by organising these contacts under various segments, such as companies, industries, designations, and even customised tags for quick and easy access at all times. Actionable Networking: Users can leverage the app for quality introductions, building new connections, and expand their professional network in real-time by connecting with the right people at the right time.

Lead Generation: Not only does the app offers users a suite of features to share and manage professional contacts, but it also allows them to access the global database for generating referrals and leads to grow professionally. Supporting the initiatives of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Digital India, CardByte envisions evolving into a business networking platform, transforming the business-card-based introductions into connections and subsequently into business opportunities for each user, offering high value propositions for individuals, SMEs, as well as large corporations.

