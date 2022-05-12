Left Menu

Russia's Gazprom says gas transit via Ukraine down to 50.6 mcm

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 12-05-2022 13:41 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 13:40 IST
Representative Image. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
Russian gas producer Gazprom said it continues shipping gas to Europe via Ukraine at the Sudzha entry point, with volumes on Thursday seen at 50.6 million cubic meters (mcm), down from 72 mcm on Wednesday.

The application for gas supply via the Sokhranivka entry point was rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom said.

Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine fell by a quarter on Wednesday after Kyiv halted the use of the Sokhranivka route.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

