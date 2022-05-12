Sahyadri Hospitals launches 'Momstory' - complete care dedicated to women's health

Dedicated Centre for Women's health and Pregnancy & Child Care PUNE, India, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a bid to increase thrust on women's health and make the journey of pregnancy more comfortable and cherished, Sahyadri Hospitals has launched 'Mom Story' bringing all the services and needs pertaining to women's health under one roof. The dedicated 'Mom story' centres will be operational at Nagar Road and Hadapsar Units and would include Obstetrics & Gynaecology, High Risk Pregnancies, Infertility treatments (IVF), New Born care (NICU), Child Care, Pre -marital Counselling, Clinical Care Guidance, Cosmetic Gynaecology, Water Birthing, Wellness programs for would-be moms and dads, Antenatal Care and Education, Lactation counselling, Diet Counselling & Obstetric Physiotherapy. Mom Story' will be the First Hospital in Pune to have a dedicated human milk bank catering to not only inborn neonates, but also extending services to other hospitals wherever required.

The Mom Story launch was celebrated with various key opinion leaders. The program saw the unveiling of logo of Mom Story followed by felicitation of mothers from various walks of life. RJ Shruti and RJ Joanita shared their stories. A panel discussion was organised on mother and new born child care in presence of Dr. Puranik, Dr. Suryavanshi , Dr Aarti Rapol and Dr. Vaishali Chavan and was moderated by PULA ladies founder Sonia Agarwal Konjeti. Abrarali Dalal, CEO Sahyadri Hospitals and Dr. Ketan Apte, Vice President Sahyadri Hospital were also present on the occasion.

The 'Mom Story' team includes well-known gynaecologist and IVF expert Dr. Supriya Puranik , Neonatologist Dr Pradeep Suryavanshi, IVF expert Dr. Arti Rapol, gynaecologist Dr. Vaishali Chavan, experts in NICU, Paediatric care and trained support staff.

Dr. Surpiya Puranik said that, ''We have for long taken women's health for granted, most visits to doctor for medical check-ups is during pregnancy. This should change and we must all get together to ensure the women at our home get priority to health. If she is healthy, she can look after the family well. We also felt the need to add some more delight to the journey of motherhood, make her feel special, make the journey special, because it is a life changing experience. It is a wonderful experience. With this thought, we are introducing 'Mom Story'. Every single women who gives birth at our hospital gives us everlasting memory, every memory is a wonderful unique story. We want to make every step in pregnancy comfortable for our Moms.'' ''Looking at the overall picture, we decided to come out with an end-to-end solution right for pre- marital counselling to best-in-class maternity treatments,'' she added.

Sahyadri Hospitals 'Momstory' offers spacious OPD complex, Advanced Pathology & Diagnostic Services, Pharmacy services dedicated to Women Health, Women Wellness Programs, In-Patient facilities, Water Birthing Suites promoting Natural Birthing, all at one place. Our Mom story is just like the grandmother to be - always being around right from counselling before marriage to witnessing the magical moment of the baby stepping into this wonderful world. Not to mention the celebrations that will follow including cake cutting, decorations, photo shoots- we will be there too! Dr. Pradeep Suryawanshi, Neonatologist, Sahyadri Hospitals said, ''Our Level 3 NICU provides family-centered care for the most critically ill new-borns with complex, critical care needs. Our team of trained Neonatologists are available 24/7 in the NICU to attend to the high-risk deliveries and emergencies. We have facilities to transport sick neonates (trained staff and ambulance with all required equipment) along with Perinatology services and fetal therapy unit. Going further, Our Child Care services are backed by Pediatric Subspecialties like Pediatric Surgery, Cardiology, Neurology, Nephrology, Endocrinology, Hematology and Radiology.'' Mr Abrarali Dalal, CEO of Sahyadri Hospitals said, ''Sahyadri Hospitals has been in the forefront of many initiatives, throughout its journey of about two decades, it has many firsts to its credit. Whenever we have any new medical initiative, our thrust is not only on technology and efficient healthcare delivery, but also the comfort and emotional support that the patient requires. 'Momstory' is a reflection of that. Pregnancy is a beautiful journey of nurturing, it a time to be enjoyed by new mom as well as her entire family. It is a life changing experience that needs to be celebrated albeit with proper care. With over 17 years of experience in Mother & Child Care, more than 10000 successful IVF cases, more than 9000 babies delivered & over 5000 infants treated in NICU till date, Sahyadri Hospitals is now upgrading our Mother & Child services with 'Momstory' which aims to provide a Customised Birthing experience. While we have the best facilities, doctors, experts, nurses, support staff, we wanted to add more value and cheer to this journey. And I am proud to inform that Dr. Puranik and her team have taken in consideration all the minute things that go into the care during pregnancy; right from prenatal advice to admission to taking care of mom as well as relatives to celebrating the arrival of the little one to discharge and further follow ups and guidance and come out with a beautifully woven nest of entire gamut of services. The nest is woven not just with medical expertise but also a lot of love. In real sense this is a perfect example of customized care. As a leading chain of hospitals, we are proud to present 'Mom Story', another path defining initiative!'' About Sahyadri Hospitals: Sahyadri Hospitals is the largest chain of hospitals in Maharashtra with 8 hospitals across three cities of Pune, Nashik and Karad. The hospital chain has over 900 Beds and 200 ICU beds, 2000 Clinicians and 2600 Supporting Staff providing round the clock healthcare. Sahyadri Hospitals has touched the lives of more than 50 lakh people by providing quality care.

To know more: http://sahyadrihospital.com/ Media Contact: Rajani Mishra Iyer rajani.iyer@sahyadrihospitals.com

