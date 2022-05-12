Philips Expands Manufacturing and Research and Development Facility in Pune, Maharashtra

Pune, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology today unveiled the conclusion of 7,200 sqm expansion in its factory in Chakan, Maharashtra. The state-of-the-art factory now houses a total floor space of 11,700 sqm. and supports the MR Radio Frequency Coil, Mobile Surgery Systems, and Ultrasound assembly businesses amongst other activities. The expanded facility was inaugurated by Bert van Meurs, Chief Business Leader, Philips Image Guided Therapy, Arjen Radder, Business Leader, Philips Magnetic Resonance, Daniel Mazon, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Philips Indian Subcontinent and Peeyush Kaushik, Head of Philips Healthcare Innovation Center, Pune.

Following the expansion, the Chakan facility will carry out manufacturing, servicing, and repair of MR coils with significant global capacity, and is already providing a large volume of coils at the highest levels of global quality standards. In addition to the factory expansion, Philips also announces the acquisition of 10 acres of land to build a new R&D center to expand Innovation capabilities in Pune to invest further in India. The current Pune R&D center supports global businesses for multiple product lines, including Image-Guided Therapy, Precision Diagnosis and Connected Care.

As the Indian economy bounces back, Philips India continues to fulfil its purpose to improve people’s health and well-being through meaningful innovation and supplying the right solutions and products for Tier I, Tier II, and Tier III markets. To aid this growth, Philips has hired over 3000 employees in India in 2021 during the Covid Second Wave. The firm has already presented 1,400+ job offers during the first quarter of 2022 and will continue recruiting talent this year.

“The expansion of our Chakan facility is in line with our commitment to manufacture world class health care equipment in India. The new facility will provide us with India based manufacturing assets to better respond to demands from both local and global geographies. We at Philips aim to boost growth in the healthcare sector with strong collaboration between public and private entities while catering to the need for critical care equipment. We remain aligned with the government’s vision for Make in India,” said Daniel Mazon, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, Philips Indian Subcontinent.

Peeyush Kaushik, Head of Healthcare Innovation Center, Philips, Pune, commented, “The expansion of our Manufacturing and Innovation center reflects the rapid growth in our ability to deliver multiple products and systems from Pune to India and globally. We meet some of the most stringent global quality standards at our plant and with the rich technology talent available in India, we aim to boost our innovation and manufacturing capabilities further to meet global demands.” From Pune, Philips exports mobile surgery equipment to over 100 countries and RF Coils to multiple global Philips assembly plants. Philips also manufactures Ultrasound products for the Indian market from Pune, including the local 4 local advanced Affiniti Ultrasound.

About Royal Philips Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum – from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2021 sales of EUR 17.2 billion and employs approximately 79,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

Disclaimer: Information, estimates, expectations, and business plans included in this press release are forward-looking statements for knowledge sharing purposes and not intended to provide medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment suggestions. All information provided by or on behalf of Philips (or any of its affiliates) is provided on an “as is, where is” basis, and no representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the accurateness or correctness thereof is assumed by Philips in any manner. Philips shall not be liable for any damages arising from the contents including but not limited to direct, indirect, incidental, punitive and consequential damages. To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Philips expands manufacturing and R&D facility in Pune Maharashtra PWR PWR

