Russia says it hit two ammunition depots in Ukraine's Chernihiv region

Russia said on Thursday its forces hit two ammunition depots in the Chernihiv region of Ukraine.

Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said Russia had destroyed a Ukrainian S-300 air defence missile system in the Kharkiv region and a radar station near the city of Odesa. Russia also said it shot down a Ukrainian drone near Snake Island, a remote outcrop taken by Russia on the first day of the invasion.

