Russia says it hit two ammunition depots in Ukraine's Chernihiv region
Reuters | Updated: 12-05-2022 14:13 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 14:10 IST
Russia said on Thursday its forces hit two ammunition depots in the Chernihiv region of Ukraine.
Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said Russia had destroyed a Ukrainian S-300 air defence missile system in the Kharkiv region and a radar station near the city of Odesa. Russia also said it shot down a Ukrainian drone near Snake Island, a remote outcrop taken by Russia on the first day of the invasion.
