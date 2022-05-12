EU's refusal to budge on N. Ireland trade "hugely disappointing" - UK minister
Britain will on Thursday say it is "hugely disappointing" that the European Union will not change its mandate on post-Brexit trade talks over Northern Ireland. "We have engaged in negotiations with the European Union in good faith. It's therefore hugely disappointing that the EU have confirmed that they will never change their mandate and because of that the situation is now very serious."
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain will on Thursday say it is "hugely disappointing" that the European Union will not change its mandate on post-Brexit trade talks over Northern Ireland.
"We have engaged in negotiations with the European Union in good faith. (European Commission) Vice President Sefcovic has tried to find solutions within the mandate he has been given," Britain's minister for the cabinet office, Michael Ellis, is expected to tell the European Parliament later today according to advance extracts of his speech.
"But I'm afraid, in our view, their current proposals would take us backward from where we are today. It's therefore hugely disappointing that the EU has confirmed that they will never change their mandate and because of that the situation is now very serious."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Britain's GSK tops quarterly expectations, consumer arm spin off on track
Russia says it hit U.S., European weapons in missile strike in Ukraine
Britain says Ukraine controls majority of its airspace
European shares slip with focus on Russia gas supplies, mixed earnings
Russia says it hit U.S., European weapons in missile strike in Ukraine