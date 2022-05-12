Left Menu

EU's refusal to budge on N. Ireland trade "hugely disappointing" - UK minister

Britain will on Thursday say it is "hugely disappointing" that the European Union will not change its mandate on post-Brexit trade talks over Northern Ireland. "We have engaged in negotiations with the European Union in good faith. It's therefore hugely disappointing that the EU have confirmed that they will never change their mandate and because of that the situation is now very serious."

Britain will on Thursday say it is "hugely disappointing" that the European Union will not change its mandate on post-Brexit trade talks over Northern Ireland.

"We have engaged in negotiations with the European Union in good faith. (European Commission) Vice President Sefcovic has tried to find solutions within the mandate he has been given," Britain's minister for the cabinet office, Michael Ellis, is expected to tell the European Parliament later today according to advance extracts of his speech.

"But I'm afraid, in our view, their current proposals would take us backward from where we are today. It's therefore hugely disappointing that the EU has confirmed that they will never change their mandate and because of that the situation is now very serious."

